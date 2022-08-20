FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s position on the investigation into the PTI prohibited funding case and decided to send him another notice to seek answers. Khan’s arrest warrants will be issued after three notices have been sent, says a news report quoting sources in the FIA. Moreover, five more PTI companies have been identified, the sources said. The FIA had issued notices to the chairman and general secretary of the PTI to investigate the issue of prohibited funding and to provide details of party fund records. Imran Khan had previously stated that he is neither accountable nor obligated to provide information to the FIA. FIA asks Khan to share record of funding to PTI Earlier, FIA had sought records from Khan regarding the total funds provided to the party by national and international companies and business firms. Following the ECP’s judgment that ruled PTI received funding from prohibited sources, the FIA had launched a country-wide inquiry into the matter. In a letter to the PTI chairman, the FIA had asked Khan to provide the record of the membership fee from the establishment of the PTI till now. The investigation agency had also sought annual statements of PTI’s bank accounts since 1996, the record of its registered and unregistered organisations and trusts from the party’s chief. Khan was also asked to provide the record of PTI’s national and international donors. The FIA had also directed the PTI chairman to provide details of funds received from various companies in different countries separately. The agency had also sought the list of the party’s office-bearers, their CNICs and the names of those who were allowed to operate the party’s bank accounts. The investigation agency had directed Khan to provide details of the board that is looking after the financial affairs of the party. The party’s chairman and the general secretary were told to submit the details to the FIA within 15 days. Earlier this week, former premier Imran Khan said he was not obligated to provide any information to the FIA with regard to the prohibited funding case.

In a written response to the FIA’s notice, the former prime minister refused to provide his personal banking details and said he is neither answerable nor obligated to provide information. The reply to the notice was sent by former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on behalf of the party and its chairman. Imran also warned the investigative agency of legal action if it did not withdraw the notice within two days. Terming the notice malicious intent on part of the agency, Imran stated in his reply that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a report and not a decision in the prohibited funding case.A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the respondents on the maintainability of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition for August 24 against the ECP’s decision in the prohibited funding verdict.

A three-member bench headed by acting chief justice Amir Farooq, comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case whereas the PTI was represented by its counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq said the court could not bar the FIA from acting against the PTI on the basis of facts even if the ECP report contested by the former ruling party in the case is set aside. He said FIA will only determine if any criminality was involved in this case.