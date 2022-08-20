ECP sends contempt notice to PTI chief

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued contempt notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry for passing inappropriate remarks and levelling allegations against the commission and its members.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been directed to appear in person or through counsel before the commission on August 30, an ECP spokesperson said in a statement.

The ECP in its notices said Imran Khan used “insulting and indecent language” against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in his rallies on July 12, 18, 21 & 27, and August 4 & 8.

The commission further stated that these leaders have “willfully and intentionally scandalised, ridiculed, and maligned the integrity” of the CEC which has brought into disrespect the reputation of Sikander Sultan Raja. The ECP further accused them of instigating the public against the CEC by using contemptuous language which is an “attempt to prejudice the process of forthcoming election which constitute a clear contempt of the commission.”

“Therefore, in view of the above-mentioned remarks and acts, you are put on notice to appear in person through counsel on August 30, 2022 at 10am before the Election Commission along with your written reply to explain your position, in Election Commission Secretariat, G5/2, Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad,” the notices sent to the three leaders read.

The statement were also attached in the notices.

Meanwhile, Fawad was notified for his press conferences conducted on May 11, 16, June 29, July 19, 20 and August 7. All the details of his wordings against the ECP are included in the notice. They have been directed to appear in person or through a lawyer and also bring written answers along with them.