Call for Oscar submission for Pakistani filmmakers

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee invites Pakistani filmmakers to submit their films for Oscar consideration in the International Feature Film Award category for the 95th Academy Awards by September 2, 5pm.

This will mark the ninth submission by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee having previously submitted “Zinda Bhaag” in 2013, “Dukhtar” in 2014, “MOOR” in 2015, “Mah-e-Mir” in 2016, “Saawan” in 2017, “Cake” in 2018, “Lal Kabootar” in 2019 and “Zindagi Tamasha” in 2020 to represent the best of Pakistani cinema for award consideration in the “International Feature Film” category. The Oscar Committee for 2022 is chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Ali Sethi, Omar Shahid Hamid, Rafay Mahmood, Samina Ahmad, Jerjees Seja, Bee Gul, Rizwan Beyg, Mo Azmi and Zeba Bakhtiar.

The committee will choose one film as Pakistan’s official submission for the “International Feature Film Award”. An international film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States of America and its territories with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. Animated and documentary feature films are permitted. For entry forms, submission details and queries, please write to: pakistancommittee@gmail.com

The criteria for eligibility is as follows:

The country-selected film must be first released in the country of origin no earlier than January 1 and no later than November 30, 2022 and be first publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theatre for the profit of the producer and exhibitor. Submissions must be in 35mm or 70mm film, or in a 24- or 48-frame progressive scan Digital Cinema format with a minimum projector resolution of 2048 by 1080 pixels, source image format conforming to ST 428-1:2006 D-Cinema Distribution Master – Image Characteristics; image compression conforming to ISO/IEC 15444-1 and image and sound files packaged as Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) in the “SMPTE DCP” format.