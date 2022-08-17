Rupee continues upward momentum

The Pakistan rupee on Tuesday gained 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs213.89 against the previous day’s closing of Rs213.97. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs207.75 and Rs211.75 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.72 and closed at Rs217.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs218.96The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.59, whereas a decrease of Rs3.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs257.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs258.99. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs58.23 and Rs56.97 respectively.