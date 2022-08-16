ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Sindh, east Balochistan, upper/southern Punjab, and south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating the central and south parts of the country, which were likely to continue during next 02 to 03 days.

A westerly wave was also present over upper parts. Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Shakar Garh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Kashmir on 16th August.

Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazir Abad, and Mirpurkhas during the next 48 hours.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the next 48 hours.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) occurred at Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded in Sindh: Padidan 120 mm, Tando Jam 71, Karachi (Kemari 45, Orangi 44, Saadi Town 43, Masroor Base 34, Saddar 30, Quaidabad 26, Nazimabad 20, Faisal Base 19, Old Area Airport 14, Gulshan Hadid 13, Sarjani 12, DHA 11, Korangi, Gulshan Mimar 10, Jinnah Terminal 09), Dadu 38, Mithi 37, Larkana 35, Rohri 27, Thatta 13, Jacobabad 10, Badin 07, Shaheed Benazirabad 06, Hyderabad (City 04, A/P 01), Chhor 03, Sukkur 01 mm. In Punjab: Murree 40 mm, Multan (Airport 18, City 04), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 15, Chaklala, 09 Kachhari 01), Islamabad (Golra 13, Saidpur 09, Bokra 04, Zero Point 02) , Airport 01), Lahore (Airport 05, City 01), Rahim Yar Khan 03, Khanewal 02, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Attock 01 mm.

In Balochistan: Panjgur 39, Turbat 06, Barkhan 03, Gwadar 01 mm. The rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 38 mm, Dir (Upper 25, Lower 02), Drosh 25, Cherat 19, Bannu 18, Gupis, Kalam, Bacha Khan (Airport 11), Chitral 08, Peshawar (City) 04, Pattan 03, Parachinar 03, Malam Jabba. 02, Mardan 01 mm.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (, Airport 05, City 03), Garhidupatta 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06 mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 41° C and Bahawalnagar 39° C.