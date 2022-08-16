There have been a lot of super highs and super lows for me: Komal Rizvi

You are a veteran singer and have acted too. The entire country knows you. Tell us about your success story.

I guess the most unique aspect to my success would be the many times I exited the industry due to unavoidable personal reasons and yet had the good fortune to do notable work. The other thing I could say that was possibly a bit special was that despite the naysayers and the society snobs or “women of leisure” as I like to call them, I think I managed to perform in some memorable drama serials and musical platforms without compromising who I am, staying true and authentic. On the outset, I believe success stems mostly from my mindset and belief that as long as you have faith in yourself and a real passion for your goals, nothing can stop you as long as you don’t hurt anyone else in the process. There have been a lot of super highs and super lows for me and the lesson that I’ve taken from it is that it’s truly the people in your life, the quality of the relationships you have developed and the love you surround yourself with that matters in the end.

Our most favourite songs by you are “Bao ji” and “Desan da raja.” Which are some of your favourites?

My personal favourite is “Boond Boond” and “Tu Beh Gaya” which unfortunately never really got the light it deserved. But on stage my true live performance loves will always be “Daanah pah daanah” and “Lal meri path.” They have never failed to electrify even the laziest of audiences to get off of their seats.

You are a globe trotter and a travel enthusiast. How are well-known and distinguished Pakistani artists like yourself perceived overseas?

I’ve performed in hundreds of international concerts across the globe and I’m relieved to say I’ve always been received with the utmost respect and excitement. In fact, I can safely say that the welcome and love I am showered with from overseas Pakistanis and Indians is indeed more genuine and energetic than the residents in my own country!

What are you currently working on?

Happy to share with you the success of my skincare company Truly Komal and my fragrance brand Kohasaa. Two babies that I started with no help, completely self-taught and little investments. Now this I can confidently say is a very interesting almost rags to riches story, where I started with literally just my brother, Hasan and partner Saad which has now grown into a company that employs over 200 people and has now officially become not only the largest local skincare online store in Pakistan but also the fastest growing in my country! We specifically focusing on providing all scented and skincare solutions to my fellow countrymen with product standards that equal any international brand and yet be affordable for the average man/woman. And I can proudly say that without any gimmicky marketing or millions spent in television adverts our product has done the talking.

What do you enjoy more — recording or performing live?

Most definitely performing live. It’s literally the only time in my musical journey that I am reminded why I am who I am and why I’m doing what I do. And how hugely I am blessed.

Out of all the Pakistani celebrities that you’ve worked with, with whom do you enjoy the best camaraderie?

I know this may sound very diplomatic and cliché but whoever I have worked with has always been very easy and fun to work with. I have yet to be in a situation where I am at odds with any of my co-workers, colleagues or seniors. I do take a serious dislike to anyone who is rude or demeaning towards lower income employees in the industry like makeup assistants or lighting assistants etc and when that happens I just keep to myself.

How do you deal with negative publicity?

I used to get very affected by it. Especially since what the trolleys pick on is usually so unnecessary and trivial. But I now I’m just as careful as I deign to be and don’t care for the rest of it. With time and wisdom, I have realised that one cannot let the frustrations or negative mindsets of strangers change who you are or affect any decision you make at all. The only people that matter are the people you love.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

Being a good daughter and sister and aunt, staying true to myself, remaining humble and friendly throughout my journey, never intentionally cutting out anyone or hurting anyone during my entire personal and professional career. Having the grit to go after whatever I believe in.

You are one of the top influential people of Pakistan. Who are some of the people that influenced you?

I don’t believe in having idols. I always dreamt of being a performer even before I knew anything about the business or could sing. I do admire legends such as Reshma, Nusrat, Mehndi Hasan and Madam Noor Jehan if we were to restrict ourselves to Pakistani artists, otherwise the list of admirable persons is quite endless! But personally I hold a lot of respect for people who work hard, are humble, self-made and have a personable demeanour. Every key person in my life has contributed a wise lesson for me. My humility from my father, kindness from my mother, love for travel and adventure from a friend etc and I believe we should only surround ourselves with people who have at least one attribute that you would like to inculcate within ourselves. And with that I wish everyone the best of luck and lots of love. Pakistan Zindabad!