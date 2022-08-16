Kubra hides surgery from 2.8 million fans

Actress Kubra Khan recently underwent gall bladder surgery. ‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer Mobeen and Yashal Shahid paid a goodwill visit to diva Kubra. Both were surprised that Kubra had surgery, but did not tell anyone, even her close friends and peer circle. Sinf e Aahan actor was shocked and thought that Kubra should give secrecy lessons to other females in the showbiz industry.

Kubra has a huge fan following on Instagram. London Nahi Jaunga actress has 2.8 million followers on the social media platform. Kubra shares her on-screen and off-screen life on her official Instagram handle ‘thekubraism’.

London Nahi Jaunga actress has played a pivotal role in the film series in which diva Mehwish Hayat and hero Humayun Saeed. Zara seems to have always had a full life on the surface but she has always felt there is something out there that’s missing, till she stumbles upon her mother’s Diary.

Kubra has clarified rumours about her marriage with her co-star, Gohar Rasheed, on social media many times.

She recently answered a number of questions asked by fans on social media in a web show. Meanwhile, she was asked by a fan, “Please, don’t marry Gohar Rasheed.”

At first, a very funny reaction was expressed by the actress. She later said that she wanted to make it clear that Gohar Rasheed was her best friend and that the reality was contrary to all these comments and speculations.

She added that “Gohar Rasheed is really his best friend.”

“G. You suck but you’re still my best friend and I won’t have it any other way. To many more craziness with calm ends. Happy Birthday my G-man. Wish you nothing but the best” Kubra wished Gohar on his birthday.

Kubra Khan’s real name is Rabia Khan. She was born on 16 June 1993. She is a British Pakistani actress working in Urdu television and films. She made her debut in 2014 with the comedy-thriller film Na Maloom Afraad and later appeared in the Hindi film Welcome 2 Karachi.

She starred in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon both and comedy drama London Nahi Jaunga

Her television appearances include Sang-e-Mar Mar, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Alif and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Sinf-e-Aahan. Khan last appeared in Hum TV’s Sang-e-Mah

She has been severely criticized for her dressing antics more specifically ‘dressing antics during Ramazan’ in ‘Jeeto Pakistan’. Kubra is widely recognized for the role of Husn-e-Jahan in the chart-topping blockbuster serial ‘Alif’ and is also recognised for her acting skills as Nazneen Malik in another chart-topping serial ‘Alif Allah Aur Insaan’.

She is included in the list of most sensational faces of the Pakistani showbiz industry and has set a high pedestal for herself in the hearts of Pakistanis however recently the public is not approving of her ‘dressing sense’ during a renowned show ‘Jeeto Pakistan’.