KP CM inaugurates monsoon plantation drive

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the monsoon plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawns of Chief Minister’s House on Monday.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that protection of forests and promotion of plantation had been the top most priority of the PTI government since the day first.

During the briefing, it was informed that under monsoon plantation campaign 2022, a total of 37.5 million saplings will be planted across the province.

It was also informed that 19.6 million saplings will be planted in the central south region including merged districts, 8.9 million saplings in the Northern Forest Region and more than 9 million saplings to be planted in Malakand Forest Region.

All stakeholders including forest department, civil society, educational institutions, government departments and other institutions will take part in the plantation campaign. It was revealed in the briefing that more than 80 million saplings have been planted under Spring Plantation Campaign 2022.

Mahmood Khan said that plants were the precious gift of nature on earth and their protection was our collective responsibility. He said that one billion more trees will be planted in the province under the ten billion trees project.

He said that as per the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the government was taking practical steps under a comprehensive strategy to mitigate negative effects of environmental pollution and hazards.

Chief Minister said that tree plantation was a national obligation and urged all segments of the society to play their role in protecting the natural environment.

He called upon citizens to support the government’s efforts in tree plantation to increase greenery. He said the tree plantation project will prove to be a game-changer in the environmental history of the country.