Hrithik Roshan reviews ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

The Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released on the auspicious day of Rakshabandhan on Thursday. Directed by Advait Chandan and also featuring Kareena Kapoor the film which is a remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump came with immense expectations. But, despite the hype surrounding Laal Singh Chaddha the film opened on a less than expected note, only to see a drop in business on its second day. However, industry folks have been vociferously supporting the film with some like Richa Chadha, Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda narrating their positive experience watching the movie. Joining them now is none other than the Krissh star Hrithik Roshan. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter Hrithik Roshan narrated his experience watching Laal Singh Chaddha. Claiming that the film is ‘just magnificent’ Hrithik even requested the audience to go watch the film immediately, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”