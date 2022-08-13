Imran Khan set to hold power show in Lahore tonight

PTI‘s chairman Imran Khan will speak to his supporters tonight in Lahore as the party assembles to commemorate 75 years of Pakistan’s independence.

The former prime minister is anticipated to inspire confidence in his fans by sharing his “Haqiqi Azadi” trip.

In a video message sent on Twitter yesterday, Khan urged his followers to attend the jalsa (Friday).

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” the PTI chairperson had said.

According to Qasim Suri, a former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Imran Khan has the support of the entire country.

At the public event tonight, Khan, according to Suri, will convey a message of genuine freedom to the country.

Tonight’s jalsa, according to PTI leaders, will be one of the largest ever.

The PTI had intended for the jalsa to take place in Islamabad’s Parade Ground. But after the TLP complained, the Islamabad authorities refused to let them host the rally there, therefore it was ultimately moved to Lahore.

The party faced harsh criticism for conducting its power show at the Lahore hockey stadium, where the artificial turf had been removed to make room for the event.