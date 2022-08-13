Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India’s hatred towards Islam: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday condemned India’s Supreme Court’s decision to provide former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from getting arrested in the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) blasphemy case. The foreign minister said that this decision of not arresting the former BJP spokesperson shows that India not only has hatred towards Pakistan but also towards Islam. He added that the BJP promotes hatred and extremism toward the Muslims living in India. “We have minimal influence on India’s Supreme Court, however, we need to raise this issue at the international level including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness and we have raised this issue,” he added. Bilawal said that the people are now seeing India’s real face through these actions.