Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing

LONDON: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is retiring from boxing on his 34th birthday on Friday, having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.”Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I’ve finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” Fury posted on Twitter.The announcement has been greeted with scepticism as Fury has previously stated his intention to retire only to return to the ring.He was expected to fight the winner of OleksandrUsyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua on August 20 for the chance to unify the world heavyweight titles.As recently as Tuesday, Fury suggested his most recent spell in retirement was over in order to set up a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora and even claimed to have appointed a new trainer in Isaac Lowe.However, he has now announced the intention to retire undefeated with a record of 32 wins and one draw from 33 bouts.