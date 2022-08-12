Britney Spears fires back at Kevin Federline over his claims about their sons

Britney Spears has broken her silence regarding Kevin Federline’s bombshell claims about their kids.

Speaking to ITV News in a soon-to-be televised interview, the singer’s ex-husband said their sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” according to the Mail on Sunday, which published excerpts.

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” Kevin continued. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Britney, who married Sam Asghari in June, fired back on Instagram on Aug. 6. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote on her Story. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

E! News has reached out to ITV for comment and has not heard back. According to the Mail on Sunday article, penned by the ITV interviewer, Daphne Barak, Sean and Jayden themselves said their decision to not see Britney was painful. Kevin also said in the interview that he became increasingly uncomfortable with what Sean and Jayden allegedly confided to him that they witnessed during their visits in recent years. Without elaborating, he added, “There were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with.” According to the Mail on Sunday, he also said the boys made their choice to stop seeing Britney in the wake of her activity on Instagram.

Britney occasionally posts censored naked photos of herself on social media. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,'” Kevin told ITV News about the boys. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them,” he added. “It’s tough.” Britney responded on her Instagram Story, “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL.”

In the ITV interview, Kevin also noted how Britney has publicly criticised him on Instagram, as well as her family members amid a longtime feud stemming from her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated last November.

The boys live with their dad, his wife Victoria Prince and the couple’s two daughters. In 2018, Kevin and Britney adjusted their custody arrangements, granting him custody of their sons 70 percent of the time, up from 50 percent.

On Instagram, Britney made a bombshell claim of her own, writing, “My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.'” The singer did not provide more details. E! News has reached out to reps for Kevin and the singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, for comment and has not heard back. Britney wrote in another Instagram post, “I’m only human and I’ve done my best … I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!!”

The singer continued, “During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach…like a baby !!!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behaviour and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated months after she called the arrangement “abusive” and spoke out against her father Jamie Spears, her then-co-conservator in a virtual court testimony. His lawyer later said that the singer’s dad’s “actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court.”

In his recent interview, Kevin defended Jamie. ‘I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,” he was quoted as saying. “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

The relationship between Jamie and Britney’s ex and the boys has been turbulent in recent years. In 2019, Kevin filed a police report and obtained a restraining order against his ex-father-in-law after an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and Sean. Police later determined there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears.” E! News had reached out to Jamie for comment at the time and had not heard back. In 2020, Jayden went on Instagram Live and described Jamie as a “pretty big.” Kevin’s lawyer later told E! News that the teen’s dad was “not happy to see that and he is addressing it as you would expect a responsible parent to address it.”

Kevin appears to have forgiven his ex-father-in-law for his past alleged behaviour. “I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives,” he said. “Especially if that’s what the boys wanted. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”