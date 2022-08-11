Dollar falls to Rs222 as rupee maintains winning streak

On Wednesday, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) extended its winning streak against the US dollar in both the interbank and open markets. The Pakistani rupee (PKR) is gaining momentum in the interbank market, with the US dollar losing Rs2.04 versus the rupee and trading at Rs222. Since its top of Rs239.94, the greenback has shed Rs17.94. On the other side, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw a bullish trend on the first working day of the week, with the KSE-100 index rising 640 points. The benchmark index was trading at 42,735 points.