1 dead, 5 injured in Khuzdar blast

One person was killed and five injured in a grenade attack in Khuzdar area of Balochistan on Wednesday, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Major (R) Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai. He said the attack occurred at Khuzdar’s Azadi Chowk and further investigation was underway. The DC said the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khuzdar for treatment and the condition of two was critical. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the bomb blast, according to a statement issued from his office. The chief minister expressed regret at the loss of life and said the elements subjecting innocent people to terrorism were not deserving of any leeway. He ordered police and administration officials to bring such elements involved in the incident to justice and improve the effectiveness of security measures in the area as well as the whole province. Bizenjo also instructed that the victims be provided with the best treatment facilities.