On Wednesday, the entry test for undergraduate admission was postponed by Government College University (GCU)

The entrance exam for undergraduate programmes will now begin on September 1.

Earlier, the GCU entry test was slated to begin on August 25. The entry exams for the various classes will last for an additional 4 days.

There will be an entry test for LLB, Zoology, History, and Communication Studies on the first day.

The university administration said that the physical education and sports science entrance tests will be held in the Oval Ground.

It’s important to note that passing the entrance test is necessary for admission to GC University.