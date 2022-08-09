9th Muharram observed in Pakistan amid tight security

Alm and Zuljanah processions were taken out peacefully in different parts of the country on Monday to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. All is set to observe ‘Ashura’ today (Tuesday) amid tight security arrangements which have been finalized finalized to cover mourning processions and majalis.

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the Central Imambargah Asna-e-Ashra G-6 in the federal capital on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram to check the security measures for the central Imam Bargah and the procession. During the visit, SSP Operations and SSP Traffic briefed him about the security arrangements.

On this occasion, IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital Police has made strict security arrangements throughout the district during the holy month of Muharram. In this regard, 2200 officers and personnel of Islamabad Capital Police had been deployed to ensure the security of Majaalis and processions on the 9th of Muharram. With the help of safe city cameras and drones, the strict monitoring of the main Imam Bargah and the procession was being observed, whose central control room is established in Safe City. Out of total 2,066 cameras of Safe City Islamabad, with the support of 2050 cameras, the monitoring and surveillance was being ensured. Police 4G network had completely been restored for the first time in five years for the best telecommunication system.

All technical resources were being used to ensure the safety of the mourners involved in the procession. Security was on high alert throughout the district in view of the main procession on the day of 9th Muharram, while the emergency had also been imposed in all the hospitals of the federal capital. The Quick Response Force was ready to deal with any untoward incident. To ensure the security of the procession, the bomb disposal squad was clearing the procession routes with the help of modern technology. Specific points had been allocated for citizens to enter the procession, for which, a heavy contingent of police was deployed for supervision.

RAWALPINDI: In Rawalpindi, over 6,000 cops would guard the mourning processions and majalis. The district administration and law enforcers have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

The foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for main 10th Muharram procession of city which would start from Satellite Town and culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi. Over 2500 security personnel would be deployed to guard the main procession while 3500 cops would provide security cover to other processions and majalis of the district.

Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police (CTP), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi and other departments concerned have finalized all the arrangements for ‘Youm-e-Ashura.’ All the processions would culminate at 10:00 p.m. at Imambargah Qadimi. According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Police had finalized elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of ‘Ashura’ and avoid any untoward incident.

Special security arrangements were finalized for Muharram ul Harram in all tehsils of the district as it’s a sensitive area, he said adding, three-layer security cover would be provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force.

According to a police spokesman, no person would be allowed to carry weapon in Muharram procession except designated police officers.

Police would not allow anybody to organize a new Muharram procession and on SOPs violation strict action would be taken against the violators, he added. A special 24/7 control room had also been set up in his office, he said. He informed that strict monitoring of Ashura processions would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras had been installed at routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where majalis would be held.

In Taxila and Wah Cantt, the mourning processions ended peacefully after passing through their designated routes.

Six processions were taken out in Taxila and two in Wah Cantonment. The two cities also held 31 ‘Majalis’ at Imambargahs and religious places.

The processions carrying ‘Alam’, ‘Tazia’ and ‘Taboot’ passed through their routes and ended peacefully in the evening.

The mourners at the processions beat their chest and performed the devoted practice of self-flagellation to mourn the treatment meted out to Imam Zainul Abideen, the son of Imam Hussain, who was taken prisoner by the forces of Yazid. The administration had fenced all roads leading to processions route with barbed wire, while police and other law enforcement agencies accompanied them. Besides, they were also deployed at the processions routes as well as on the rooftops of the nearby buildings.

PESHAWAR: All the departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were actively engaged to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram throughout the province including in provincial metropolis.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash at a meeting on Monday directed establishment of control rooms in all the districts and divisional level to deal with issues related to police, fire brigade, ambulance service, civil defence, and water and sanitation services.

The teams of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited the Imambargahs situated inside the city including Kohati Gate, Sarki Gate, Mohallah Khudada, Mohallah Mohammadad and Jehangirpura.

She reviewed the arrangements finalised for mourners including cleanliness conditions, provision of water supply, lighting systems and other administrative affairs.

QUETTA: Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday visited Central Police Office (CPO) on 9th of Muharram to review security arrangements for Youme-e-Ashura in the province.

On this occasion, Inspector General (IG) Balochistan Police, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh welcomed him. The Chief Secretary was given a detailed briefing about the Command and Control Center, the security arrangements of Muharram and other matters, especially the security arrangements for the procession of the 10th Muharram.

The chief secretary expressed hope that the spread of religious hatred or religious hatred would be discouraged from any forum and 9 and 10th Muharram would end peacefully with amid security. He said that the best security arrangements were being made regarding Muharram that was satisfactory saying that the organizers of processions and congregations should ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by the government of Balochistan during Muharram.

He said no negligence on security arrangements would be tolerated for mourning processions, congregations and religious gatherings.

HARIPUR: Under strict security measures, the main mourning processions of 9th Muharram came out from their respective areas in Haripur and culminated peacefully after paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Mourning procession was taken out from Imambarghah Sajjadia Sain Sahely road and culminated at Qadeemi Imam Barghah Committee Haripur after Zuharin pray, the roads leading to the route were sealed and everyone joining in the procession had to undergo a body search. More than 1000 policemen were deployed to ensure the security of the procession.

Haripur Police monitored the Moharram processions through the command and control center where drone cameras, night vision cameras and CCTV cameras were also used for the 9th Moharram procession.

To ensure foolproof security more than 1000 policemen including district police, CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were deployed while Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops also took part for security.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The 9th Muharram mourning processions concluded peacefully amid tight security as over 7,500 police personnel deployed for security across the district.

The largest Muharram 9th “Alamon wala” procession was taken out from the Imambargah Bammu Shah at around 7:00 a.m. and concluded at Imambargah Latu Faqeer around Zuhr prayer. It passed through its traditional routes Thalla Bohra shah, Hussaini chowk, Thala Fazal shah, Thalla Yalla Shah, Abbas Alamdar, Ghayanwala and Imambargah Haider Shah Shirazi.

The various small processions taken out from the suburbs of the city including Thala-I, Thala-II and Mohalla Qasaban also joined this main procession as it passed through different Thalas and Imambargahs.

The mourners, people of all age groups and children, were reciting Noha-Khwani on the routes. Around 7500 personnel of Police and FC provided security cover to the mourning processions.

The SP Investigation informed that the police personnel were also deployed on roof top of different buildings on the routes of the procession. Moreover, he said different streets were sealed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swept the routes before and after the passage of procession.

The police had made blockade at 96 different entry and exit points of the district.

MUZAFFARABAD: All is set to be observed Youm-e-Ashura- the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir with due religious solemnity and reverence.

Youm e Ashura will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul’jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will set up sabeel(water) stalls on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful in each and every corner of the state.

SIALKOT: District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza said that during 7th to 10th Muharram, a total of 200 processions and 400 majalis will be held in Sialkot district.

He said that 2,000 police personnel, traffic police, special branch, elite force personnel along with 100 civil defence volunteers, rescue wardens will perform security duty in the district, while alternative traffic plan will be implemented by the traffic police.

Zeeshan Raza said that foolproof security is being provided to Muharram processions and gatherings and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.