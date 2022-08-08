Punjab CM launches Ehsaas ration subsidy program

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has accorded approval to launch Ehsaas ration subsidy program and decided to grant Rs1,500 monthly income to the poor instead of giving them Rs1,000 under the Ehsaas ration subsidy program.

Under the Ehsaas ration subsidy program, the impoverished people will be given flour, pulses and ghee at a subsidised rate. The CM directed to constitute a ministerial steering committee for the implementation of the Ehsaas ration subsidy program. The steering committee will be headed by Dr Sania Nishtar.

The CM disclosed that a working group will also be constituted with regard to the Ehsaas ration subsidy program, adding that an effective monitoring system will be formulated with regard to the implementation on the Ehsaas ration subsidy program.

Pervaiz Elahi directed to prepare an Ehsaas Act for the Ehsaas programs. He informed that the Ehsaas Act will be approved by the assembly. The CM directed to consolidate various social protection programs on a single platform and asserted to again review the social protection programs and all programs should be combined together. He termed Ehsaas program for the welfare of humanity and the people deprived of social protection in the society is the responsibility of the state.

The CM termed Ehsaas ration subsidy program a mega step towards eradicating poverty and building a welfare state. Dr Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the salient features of Ehsaas ration subsidy program, Ehsaas card and Ehsaas protection program. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Dr Sania Nishtar, Adviser to CM Omar Sarfraz Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning & Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaras-ul-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari appreciated the exemplary step of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for including the clause of the Khatm-e- Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari while meeting the CM acknowledged his praiseworthy step and termed it a great service to the religion. “Your step in this regard is highly appreciated which will always be remembered”, he lauded the CM.

He further extolled that the Punjab government under the able leadership of the CM took excellent steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province.

The CM informed that directions had been issued to the Marriage Registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms adding that strict action will be taken against those refusing to give new forms. CM revealed that one month imprisonment and fine can be awarded to the marriage Registrar for not using the new marriage form.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi met with the Sialkot MPA Ahsan Saleem Haryar in which PTI senior leader Saleem Haryar and the provincial minister Raja Basharat were also present. The CM said that the hollow slogan of give respect to the vote died its natural death adding that only politics of honesty will be accepted in Pakistan. Pervaiz Elahi also took notice of the murder incident of a 22 years old youth Osama and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.