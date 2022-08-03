Ex-Masters champion Reed headlines Singapore, Korea Asian Tour events

SINGAPORE: Former US Masters champion Patrick Reed will headline events in Singapore and South Korea as part of the Asian Tour’s new relationship with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, it was announced on Tuesday. The American will play at the International Series Singapore from August 11 at Tanah Merah Country Club and the International Series Korea a week later in Jeju with each event boasting $1.5 million in prize money. Entry lists for both events show that three places have been kept open for “former major winners”, meaning further big names could be announced in the coming days.

Reed played at the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at the weekend, coming fifth individually, but walking away with a share of $4 million for winning the team event alongside Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez. The 31-year-old 2018 US Masters champion Reed is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Asian Tour’s “International Series” of 10 events annually is being bankrolled by the LIV Golf League, which has controversially offered the highest purses in golf history to lure big-name talent from the PGA to its upstart tour. Human rights groups say the series is designed to boost Saudi Arabia’s international reputation.

Star players recruited by LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman also include major winners Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia. Last week LIV Golf announced an expanded 14-event league for 2023 with $405 million in prize money, with organisers aiming to spread their reach across the globe with events in Asia, Europe and the Americas. “LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in numerous International Series Tournaments” LIV said, highlighting its $300 million commitment to the Asian Tour over the next decade.