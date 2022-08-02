ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is in panic. Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called an important party meeting after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on the prohibited funding case.

پی ٹی آئی فارن فنڈنگ کیس میں الیکشن کمشن کا فیصلہ عمران خان پر فرد جرم ہے کہ انہوں نے جھوٹے بیان حلفی جمع کرائے اور غیرقانونی غیرملکی فنڈنگ وصول کرکے آئین پاکستان کی خلاف ورزی کی ۔ وہ ایک بار پھر جھوٹے ترین شخص ثابت ہوئے ہیں ۔ قوم کو غیرملکی فنڈنگ کے سیاسی اثرات پر غور کرنا چاہئے — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 2, 2022

According to details, the former premier has summoned Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, and other PTI leaders to Bani Gala, Islamabad after the ECP’s verdict.

Sources told that the meeting will discuss the ECP’s decision on the prohibited funding cases and the party’s future strategy. PTI’s legal team will brief Imran Khan regarding the ECP’s decision.

Imran Khan in panic: calls meeting

The PTI Chairman will also issue instructions to party leaders regarding the future strategy.

It is also pertinent to mention that ECP announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

