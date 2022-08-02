Daily Times

Imran Khan in panic: calls meeting

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is in panic. Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called an important party meeting after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on the prohibited funding case.

According to details, the former premier has summoned Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, and other PTI leaders to Bani Gala, Islamabad after the ECP’s verdict.

Sources told that the meeting will discuss the ECP’s decision on the prohibited funding cases and the party’s future strategy. PTI’s legal team will brief Imran Khan regarding the ECP’s decision.

The PTI Chairman will also issue instructions to party leaders regarding the future strategy.

It is also pertinent to mention that ECP announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

