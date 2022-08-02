PTI argues all accounts legal despite ECP’s ruling of party receiving prohibited funds

The PTI disagreed on Tuesday with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) finding that the party had received illegal funds

In a unanimous decision, the ECP stated that the commission discovered that 34 foreign donations were obtained during foreign fundraising. The United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates all contributed.

The ECP claimed that PTI also took money from an American businessman.

The commission added that hiding accounts is a “violation” of Article 17 of the Constitution in its conclusion that “unknown accounts” had also come to light.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan submitted a bogus Nomination Form I, and the affidavit presented regarding party accounts was false, according to the ECP’s findings.

PTI has received a show-cause notice from the ECP.

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the PTI, said in a press conference held after the decision that abroad Pakistanis donated money to the party and that the ECP had agreed with their claim that this did not constitute “foreign funding.”

The PTI will demonstrate the 16 accounts are legitimate in the following phase, in addition to the fact that they are “subsidiary accounts,” according to Chaudhry.

The PTI leader stated that “no party has the right to conceal its finances from the people.”

In the funding case against the PPP and PML-N, he urged that the election authority disclose its decision after the PTI.

Foreign money was “not demonstrated against the party,” according to Farrukh Habib, the PTI Central Deputy Secretary for Information.

“The verdict disappointed those who were pushing the narrative of foreign funding against the PTI,” said Habib.

He claimed that the PTI has held the position that the case involved illegal money, not foreign support, from the very beginning.

The PTI leader questioned the ECP, claiming that the IHC had mandated an impartial investigation into the financial records of all political parties.

He claimed that while the PTI account investigation committee had finished its work on schedule, the PPP and PML account investigation committees had failed to turn in their final report.