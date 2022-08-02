Meet Meerab — a woman food delivery agent in Pakistan

Even in 2022, many professions are almost wholly monopolised by men. However, many women are marking their presence in male-dominated workspaces. Last week, the story of a Pakistani woman who works as a food delivery driver for fast food chain KFC went viral. Fizza Ijaz, who as per her LinkedIn profile works as a marketing manager at Unilever, was in for a surprise when she ordered from KFC in Lahore and was greeted by a female delivery agent on the call. Ijaz was surprised to find out that her order will be delivered by a woman, as opposed to a delivery boy. Soon Ijaz met the woman driver and shared her story on a LinkedIn post that went viral with over 52,000 likes. In her now-viral post, Ijaz wrote, “Meet Meerab from Youhanabad, Lahore. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in Fashion Designing and does her night duty as a KFC rider to cover her fees. She intends to remain a rider for another three years until she graduates post which she plans to launch her own Fashion Brand!”