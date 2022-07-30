ISLAMABAD: NEPRA is to increase electricity prices. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a decision to increase the power tariff once again. NEPRA to increase electricity prices

As per NEPRA’s decision, the power tariff was increased by 50 paise per unit. The approval was given by NEPRA for the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

According to the decision, the increase will impose an additional burden of Rs12.76 billion on the electricity consumers, the increase will come into effect for three months from September 1.

The increase will not be applicable to the lifeline and K-Electric customers. NEPRA sent the decision to the federal government for its notification.

It should be noted that Nepra had approved an increase of Rs9.79 per unit of electricity. The increase in the power tariff increase was approved in terms of the monthly adjustment of the last financial year.

In Nepra, CPPA held a hearing regarding the fuel adjustment for June, in which the increase was approved.

On July 28, the authority raised the power tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs11.37, an Rs0.01 less than demanded by the power utility.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers.

The K-Electric has demanded a hike in power tariff by Rs11.38 and while justifying it one of its spokespersons said that it was for a month in terms of FAC and was as per the NEPRA rules. The power utility blamed the hike in prices of furnace oil in international markets by 42 percent from March to June 2022 behind the increase.

“The RLNG prices also rose by 50 from March to June,” a spokesman for the K-Electric said.

