IG Punjab orders fool-proof security for Majalis and processions

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has directed that during Muharram, fool-proof arrangements should be made under a comprehensive strategy by utilizing all available resources.

IG Punjab said that the security of Majalis and mourning processions of Ashura Muharram is the first priority and indiscriminative actions will be taken against those who try to spread religious hatred & sectarianism.

Faisal Shahkar directed to ensure four-layered security for sensitive and A-category mourning processions and Majalis across province. IG Punjab directed to take strict action against violation of Loud Speaker Act and broadcasting and promotion of malicious content.

IG Punjab said that cameras should be installed on the main procession routes of 9th Muharram and Ashura Day and drone cameras should also be arranged for aerial monitoring. IG Punjab further directed that special attention should be paid to monitoring by Safe City cameras in Lahore.

During the conference, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar was told that 9,292 processions and 37,223 Majalis are being held in all the districts of the province during the month of Muharram, according to which 176,477 officers, personnel, and volunteers for security of mourning processions whereas 194,086 officers, personnel and police volunteers will perform security duties of Majalis.

He also directed to implement an effective traffic plan keeping in view timings of Majlis and mourning processions so that the flow of traffic could not disrupt traffic flow especially on important highways.

Additional IGs, DIGs, Special Branch, CTD, and officers of Safe City Authority were present in the video link conference while all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs including Additional IG South Punjab participated through video link.