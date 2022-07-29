Twitter account of Imran Riaz Khan hacked

The senior member of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Fawad Ahamd informed the Twitter account of Senior Journalist Imran Khan Riaz got hacked on Friday (today).

“Imran Riaz Khan has called to inform that his Twitter Account is hacked,” Fawad Chaudhary tweeted.

Khan, a host of a YouTube channel with more than 3 million subscribers and an anchor for the privately owned broadcaster Express News, was detained by police on July 5 in the suburbs of Islamabad.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to show his support by sayiing, “Imran Riaz was kept in a cage, where civilised countries would not even allow animals to be kept.Poisoning also suspected.All those responsible shd be ashamed. Rather than scaring ppl of Pak into silence,this only adds to ppl’s anger against this cabal of crooks & their handlers.”

According to police sources, the journalist was detained in connection with a case that was opened at the City Attock police station after Malik Mureed Abbas, a citizen, filed a complaint under the Electronic Crimes Act and six other provisions.

In the FIR, the individual claimed to have watched a video on social media in which Riaz attempted to damage the reputation of a government agency.

The journalist had petitioned the Islamabad High Court to prevent his detention; in response, the court ordered the relevant authorities not to do so and ordered the journalist to cooperate with law enforcement.