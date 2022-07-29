30 students vaccinated with 1 syringe: read what happened

Thirty students from India’s Madhya Pradesh province were vaccinated with only one syringe on Wednesday.

The vaccinator, Jitendra, claimed authorities had given him a single syringe meant for one-time use and was ordered by the “head of department” to vaccinate all 30 children with it.

He Vaccinated 30 Students With 1 Syringe, Then Asked “How Is It My Fault”https://t.co/j8NqTdUqxd — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 28, 2022

“How is this my fault?” Jitendra said in a recorded video circulating on Twitter. “I did what they told me to do.”

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Jitendra for negligence. He blatantly violated the central government’s “one needle, one syringe, one-time” pledge.

Jitendra said that the authorities gave him only one syringe. He also had the same question but used the single syringe multiple times anyways.

The incident took place at a COVID vaccination camp for children at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city. Parents raised concerns regarding the incident.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer DK Goswami said that they are aware of the incident. They will also take immediate action.

“We have got the complaint, and the probe also is underway. We will also take stringent action against those found guilty,” said officer Goswami.

