Zardari isolating after testing positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” Bilawal said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Zardari had travelled to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday with his nine-month-old grandson. The PPP co-chairman was born on July 26, 1955.

Meanwhile, the former president’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, said that his PCR test had been positive when he had landed in Dubai.

She reiterated that Zardari’s symptoms were mild, adding that he was resting and was on day four of his isolation. She added that he would return once he had recovered. “Thank you for your prayers and remind everyone to remain precautious,” she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent his prayers and best wishes for Zardari’s “quick recovery and complete health”. On Saturday, the country reported 761 new cases and eight fatalities. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.65 per cent.