IK directs Elahi to resume Ehsaas Program, Sehat Insaf Card without any delay

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi held a video link meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on thursday. Dr Shahbaz Gill and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present. Matters of mutual interest, political and administrative issues and public welfare programs were conferred. Punjab-based development schemes and the plan of action for timely solutions to public problems also came under discussion.

Imran Khan ordered to resume Ehsaas Program, Sehat Insaf Card and other welfare initiatives without delay and regretted that the previous Punjab government had neglected PTI’s welfare agendas. The time has come to elevate such programs without further delay to provide necessary relief to the common man, he stressed. CM Ch. Parvez Elahi vowed that the Ehsaas Program, Sehat Insaf Card and other public welfare programs will be promoted rapidly in Punjab and added that all possible measures will be taken to provide relief to the people.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTI Imran Khan chaired a video link meeting which was attended by CM Ch. Parvez Elahi, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr Sania Nishtar, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Zain Qureshi and others from Lahore. Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Asad Umer and others also partook through the video link.

The meeting decided to relaunch public welfare projects to provide relief to the people of Punjab. Imran Khan consented to start Ehsaas Ration Program in Punjab and said that due to the incompetence of the incumbent federal government, the people have been crushed in the whirl of price-hike. Every citizen is worried about the destruction of the economy in three months. Every possible step should be taken to give relief to the people; he said and directed to expedite work on the River Ravi Urban Development Project and the Central Business District scheme. I will review the progress on these projects regularly; he told and announced developing an effective monitoring system for the projects. Dr Sania Nishtar was given the responsibility for the launch of the Ehsaas Ration Program in Punjab.

Former CM Usman Buzdar called on incumbent Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi and felicitated him on elevation as chief minister. Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser also met Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi at his office. Ayub Afridi was present as well. Matters of mutual interest and political situations were discussed. Asad Qaiser and Ayub Afridi congratulated Ch. Parvez Elahi on assuming the charge of the post of the chief minister.

The CM has taken notice of the triple murder case in Dera Ghazi Khan and has sought a report from the IG police. He has directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured and further action be taken by bringing the accused under the grip of the law while ensuring that the bereaved family is provided justice.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Ch. Parvez Elahi was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent upon his arrival at CM Office on Thursday. The CM inspected the guard of honour and asked the staff to diligently perform their duties. He also prayed for success. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, MPAs including Raja Basharat, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Rafaqat Gillani, Ali Abbas Shah, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Rizwan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, parliamentarians and high officials were also present.