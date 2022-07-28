Zaheer’s mother apologizes to the parents of Dua Zahra

LAHORE: Zaheer Ahmed’s mother apologized to Dua Zahra’s parents.

She said that she knows how much her parents were distressed after Dua left her home.

Zaheer’s mother Noor Bibi said that both her sons are in danger and urged that they should be moved to Lahore as soon as possible while speaking to a press conference.

She also requested the authorities to produce Zaheer in the local court and the verdict should be given by the same court. Zaheer wished to marry Dua, to which, I stopped him and told him that he should focus on his studies, she said.

“They both are responsible for this marriage.” “when Dua came back from Karachi, Zaheer wanted to send her back but she refused,” she added. Noor bibi said, “I know how much stress Dua’s parents went through when their daughter left. They are like my sister and brother and I request them to forgive me.”

She also said “Both the kids love each other and I think that we shouldn’t ruin their relationship. I will ask Dua’s parents to forgive her as well.”

Zaheer Ahmed was granted an extension in his interim pre-arrest bail on Tuesday along with his brother Shabbir. Both brothers were produced in court by the police under strict security arrangements. The court extended the bail of Zaheer and Shabbir till August 1, ordering for arguments to be given at the next hearing for confirmation or otherwise of bail.

Earlier this week, Dua was brought back to Karachi and was presented before a judicial magistrate in the city court by police officers on Wednesday.

On April 16, Dua’s parents filed an FIR alleging that their daughter had been kidnapped when she left the house to dispose of some trash. After nearly 10 days, on April 26, the teenage girl was recovered from Okara. In a video statement that day, Dua had said that she wasn’t kidnapped and had married Zaheer of her “free will”.