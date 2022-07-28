Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for COVID-19.

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal confirmed that the party’s co-chairman was not only vaccinated but had also received booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms, and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” Bilawal Tweeted.

President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 28, 2022

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari reached Karachi after concluding his Dubai visit on July 27.

Bakhtawar Bhutto, said that when he landed in Dubai four days back, his PCR was positive, but now his symptoms were mild and he is resting.