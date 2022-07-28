UAE and Iran discuss boosting ties ahead of possible ambassador return

The Emirati and Iranian foreign ministers have held a telephone conversation and discussed boosting ties, UAE state media reported Wednesday, as the Gulf Arab country considers sending an ambassador back to Tehran. Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed ways of “boosting bilateral relations and areas of cooperation for the benefit of both countries”, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported. Sheikh Abdullah “highlighted the UAE’s keenness… to enhance the security and stability of the region”, WAM added. Iran’s foreign ministry said Amir-Abdollahian “welcomed the enhancement of the level of ties between the two countries” as “an important step in the process of developing bilateral relations”, in a statement late Tuesday. It said the Iranian minister also spoke separately with his Omani and Kuwaiti counterparts on Tuesday night.