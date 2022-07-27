PTI in Punjab, The Way Forward

After the Supreme Court Verdict about Deputy speaker Punjab assembly everything seems fair. Resultantly, some moments of relief can be seen on the faces of PTI Supporters and Leaders. Right after the decision, Moonish Ilahi rushed to bani Gala along with 9 Members of Provincial assembly to see former Prime Minister Imran Khan for thanking him.

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman refused to take Oath from Newly elected CM Punjab as expected. Likely, Pervaiz ilahi with PTI Punjab leaders took a Charter Plane and reached President House Islamabad which led to the oath taking ceremony at 2am on wednesday.

Things seem quite fine so far but a new debate started within the party, when the core committee Meeting chaired by Chairman PTI at Bani gala proposed 31 Members Cabinet in Punjab and gave approval to the name of Sardar Sibtain Khan Niazi for the post of Speaker Punjab assembly. This decision was not expected as Party Vice Chairman Shah mehmood Qureshi’s Son; newly elected Member of Provincial assembly Zain Qureshi was in discussion to be Nominated as Chief Minister initially. But reportedly Party senior leadership opposed this Proposal. Shah Mehmood Qureshi tried for his Son for the post of speaker and that was rejected too in the Core committee meeting, though as per party sources his name is finalised for Provincial Cabinet.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah While addressing at Police lines Islamabad threatened the newly constituted Punjab Government for the Governor Rule in response to a question by a reporter asking him if his entry is banned in Punjab. This Situation is not as peaceful and calm as it is being taken. The PTI Government in GB, AJK, KPK and Punjab will be challenging for the Federal Government to impose its decisions nationwide.

This situation can also cause clashing moments among the institutions that will be on hot waters while taking instructions from the Provincial and federal Government. First example of this situation was reported today when CM Pervaiz Elahi, ordered to relieve the services of CCPO Lahore, DPO Jhang and DIG Opt while Government even before taking incharge to his orders, which intends to Transfer More officers in bureaucracy and Police. While sitting in Government, PTI will also keep putting pressure on the federal Government for resignation and re-elections. All these are definitely not in the favour of Public in the country; when on a daily basis disagreements among political leaders are leading to Protest and Strikes that is certainly leaving a destructive impact on the economy and can be seen in the increasing devaluation of PKR against USD.

