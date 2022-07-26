PDM boycotts Supreme Court’s hearing on Punjab CM’s election

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition has decided to boycott the hearing scheduled for tomorrow after the Supreme Court decided to continue the case involving the election of the Punjab chief minister with the current three-member bench, according to the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister, in which he defeated Pervez Elahi, was the subject of a petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which was denied.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House that if the Supreme Court does not form a full court, “then we [PDM] will also reject all decisions of the judiciary as we will not appear before this three-member bench.”

“We boycott the proceedings of the apex court,” Fazl announced, adding that the coalition government doesn’t want any institution to interfere in its matters.

Fazl, who is also the chief of the PDM, said that the counselors of the government’s alliance advised the jury according to the Constitution. “The top court, however, considered our demand impartially and rejected our petition.”

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs and PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spoke on the occasion, saying that when a decision is made about an institution, the entire bench should hear the case.

While endorsing Fazl’s statement, Bilawal stated that the PPP, along with all other PDM alliance parties, has decided to boycott the court proceedings.

‘This is Supreme Court’s test’

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a senior leader of the PML-N, stated that this was the “test of the Supreme Court now.” He went on to say that the PDM had warned that only if the decision was made by a full court would it be accepted by the people of Pakistan.

Abbasi went on to say that it was up to the three judges on the current bench to decide whether history would accept their actions.

It should be noted that the court adjourned the hearing until 11:30 a.m. tomorrow, announcing that a three-member bench — led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised of Justice Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — will hear the petition filed by the PML-Q and PTI regarding Hamza Shahbaz’s election as chief minister of Punjab.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the government leaders gathered at the Prime Minister’s House for a press conference.

Senior political leaders and government officials in attendance included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Fazl, and Bilawal.

Leaders of the MQM-P, ANP, BAP, BNP, and other government-allied parties, as well as other senior PML-N figures, were present at the huddle.

‘Fear of contradiction’: Maryam

Earlier, talking to her Twitter account in reaction to the SC’s verdict, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz stated that there was only one reason for not forming a full court — “fear”.

“Fear of the contradiction of its own decision,” PML-N stalwart wrote.

Maryam stated that she is “almost certain” that a full court will not be formed, adding that when decisions are not made in accordance with the Constitution, law, and justice, the formation of a full court is “deemed dangerous.”