Voice & Data services disrupted in flood affected Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The recent flash floods in Balochistan have caused multiple optic fiber breaks ultimately disrupted voice and data services in Lasbela, Kech, Panjgoor, Gawadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Mastung, and adjoining areas.

About 343 cell sites of three cellular mobile operators (Telenor, Zong, and Ufone) and PTCL have been affected due to floods said a news release issued on Monday.

Efforts are being made to resolve this unprecedented situation as PTA is working with the concerned operators for early restoration of affected communication channels.