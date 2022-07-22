IHC dismisses contempt plea against ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a contempt of court plea against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case seeking de-notification of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Chaudhry.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the decision which was reserved earlier after listening the arguments from the respondents. The court remarked that contempt of court case couldn’t be established against the ECP at this stage.

The petitioner had took the stance that the ECP had not de-notified MPA Kashif Chaudhry despite his appeal against his disqualification had been terminated by the top court. The IHC had disqualified the MPA after he was found guilty for hiding facts from the ECP.

The ECP representative had told the court that the institution had not so far received the judgment of the top court on the appeal of MPA.