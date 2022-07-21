ECP issues victory notification of 19 candidates in Punjab by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued victory notifications for 19 candidates as MPAs following the most recent Punjab by-elections.

After the ECP removed PTI dissident MPAs from their seats, by-elections were held on July 17 to fill the 20 vacant seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The outcome of PP-7 Rawalpindi is being suppressed since the matter is now being heard in the ECP by the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.

Out of the 20 seats, 15 were won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), four by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and one by an independent candidate.

An independent candidate, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, won PP-228 Lodhran V, with 45,020 votes as against PTI candidate Izzat Javaid Khan, who bagged 38,338.

Despite reports of fights and arrests, the voting process went on uninterrupted from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm before it was over.

Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), congratulated the party’s supporters and voters on their success in the Punjab by-elections.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers [and] voters of Punjab for defeating not just [PML-N] candidates but the entire state machinery, [especially] harassment by police and a totally biased [Election Commission of Pakistan],” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.