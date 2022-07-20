IHC reserves decision in MPA’s de-notifying case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgement in a contempt of court case seeking de-notification of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Chaudhry.

Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after listening to the arguments from the counsels of litigants at large.

The petitioner’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry pleaded that the appeal of Kashif Chaudhry had also been dismissed by the top court but ECP had not been de-notifying the MPA.

He further argued that the speaker of the provincial assembly had accepted the resignation but the ECP had refused to de-notify the member.

However, the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s informed the court that the ECP had not received even the short order on the matter, only a stay order prevailed on it.

After listening to the arguments from the lawyers, the court reserved its judgement.