Pak-Iran delegation discuss regional peace, border security issues

QUETTA: A Pak-Iran delegation on Wednesday discussed the issues pertaining to border security and regional peace and stability.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain retired Jameel Ahmed chaired the meeting attended by a 12-member Iranian delegation and Pakistani officials.

They exchanged proposals regarding the plans for border trade through pilot projects of joint border markets at Gabad 250 border.

Security issues and promotion of common border markets were discussed at length and it was agreed that more trade centres will be opened in the border areas.

Besides reviewing relations in all sectors including economy, trade, communications, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges, regional issues were also discussed in the meeting held between Pakistan and Iran high ups.

They also stressed the need for promotion of economic cooperation besides, the events of last year were also discussed.

They were also in agreement that relevant officials will remain in constant contact and through consultation, cooperation and joint assistance, obstacles in the way of bilateral relations will be removed.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed said that Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade cooperation will increase trade and business activities in Gwadar.

“Trade with neighboring Iran will increase economic activities in the border areas as well as create employment opportunities for local people,”

Earlier a 12-member high-level government delegation of Iran reached Gwadar.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain Retired Jameel Ahmad welcomed the delegation at Gubad 250 border and presented them with a traditional Balochi veil.