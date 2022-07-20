Shops, markets in Punjab to close again at 9pm from today

The Punjab government restored the notification for the province’s markets and stores to close at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, after giving it a reprieve in honour of the religious celebration of Eidul Azha.

Starting today, all shops, markets, and shopping malls must close at 9:00 p.m., while all hotels, restaurants, cinemas, and theatres must close at 11:30 p.m.

Similarly, marriage hall owners must have to wind up their business by 10:30 p.m.; however, petrol stations, hospitals, medical stores, and milk shops are free from these restrictions.

All shops will have one weekly off under the new plan.

As part of its plan to save energy and reduce load-shedding hours, the province administration cut working hours at these locations.