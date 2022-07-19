Nimra sets social media on fire with viral video

Actor Nimra Khan shared her latest video on the social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

The viral video sees her flaunting her looks as she walked on the street.

Nimra Khan’s Instagram post garnered thousands of likes from the application’s users. They complimented her looks with their comments.

“Looking super cute.”

“Looking stunning.”

“Nice haircut”

“Nimra you are very pretty.. my favourite Pakistan actor. Love from India.”

“You look like Ana de Armas”

“Why don’t you work in Hollywood?”

Nimra Khan frequently takes to the visual-sharing social media application to share pictures and videos of herself, her family and her projects with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Rishta Anjana Sa star got married to London-based businessman Raja Azam in 2020. The matrimony was a close-knit affair. The rumours of them parting ways started to make rounds the following year, which Raja Azam confirmed.

The celebrity, speaking on a chat show, opened up about the trauma and physical abuse that she suffered during her marriage.

The Bhool star said she wanted to tell that there are two sides to every story. She added she was showing the happy side but the other was not something for her to be shared with.

Nimra Khan advised the people to leave, make and move away immediately when the problem intensifies and exceeds a level of tolerance.