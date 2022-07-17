Saboor Aly, Khushhal Khan’s ‘Mushkil’ poster revealed

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly pairs up with emerging actor Khushhal Khan in their new upcoming drama serial “Mushkil “.

Saboor shared official poster of the serial on Instagram.

Featuring Saboor, Khushhal and Zainab Shabbir, the poster depicts a love triangle between the stars.

The serial has been produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment and directed by veteran actress Marina Khan.

Meanwhile, Marina’s last directorial work was drama serial “Pardes”, which turned out to be a mega hit and earned her a lot of fame and admiration.