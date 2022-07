Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), returned home on Saturday after performing the Hajj.

Along with the JUI-F chief, other travelers from Jeddah included Engineer Ziaur Rehman, Maulana Ubaidur Rehman, Sahibzada Asjad Mehmood, and Mufti Ibrar Ahmed.

The JUI chief is greeted at the Islamabad Airport by numerous party officials and members.