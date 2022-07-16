Gold price declines by Rs50 to Rs141,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs50 on Friday and was sold at Rs141,100 in the local market against its sale at Rs141,150 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs43 and was sold at Rs120,970 against its sale at Rs121,013 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went down to Rs110,890 against its sale at Rs110,930. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1705 against its sale at $1714, the association reported.