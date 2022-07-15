Govt ‘in action’ after SC verdict

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said the Supreme Court verdict had proved that the PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan could even stake the national interest for his own loaves and fishes.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad, Sana asked President Dr Arif Alvi to step down following the apex court verdict. With this decision, Imran Khan’s politics has come to an end, he said.

The interior minister said the federal government had started working on action against Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution and added that the Parliament had to block the path of unconstitutional steps after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He said the National Assembly speaker was bound to file a reference with the Election Commission against the individuals named in the verdict, adding that there was no room for politics left for an “inept clan”.

Sanaullah reiterated that he was ready to arrest Imran Khan and added that an application for registration of a case against the ex-premier was pending with the federal cabinet, says a news report.

He said that Imran Khan would be arrested as soon as the federal cabinet gives the green light. Sanaullah said the court used the words “blatant violation” in its judgment which has led to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s “political demise”.

“Imran Khan violated the Constitution for his benefit […] in line with the order, the president, the then-prime minister, and the then-deputy speaker violated the Constitution,” he said.

He added that other than the treason case, there was another way to punish the PTI leaders.

“The NA speaker will move the Election Commission seeking to unseat and disqualify them (PTI MNAs, including Imran Khan),” he added.