Disastrous floods in Balochistan

One day after the Islamic occasion of Eid, a corpse was visible on Malir River being drowned along in the running water. One of an Urdu speakers standing there commented that it seemed the corpse of a Baloch. Not too far, the recent monsoon rainfalls in Balochistan have caused deaths of 77 as per now, according to a PDMA Balochistan’s report, while injuries to people and homes are yet another woe to the realm of the ‘most resourceful province’. In short, Balochistan is suffering rigorously in every means of life for last seventy five years. From natural to artificial and forceful deaths, the “angel of death” is always surrounding Balochistan.

The recent rainfalls have been record-breaking in the history of Balochistan. With such an intensity in rains, the masses have agonized to a great deal with respect to life and property. In the Makoran division of Balochistan, where it is normally the date season, the rains have devastated the entire season for the farmers. They had all this season to live their life smoothly for the coming years, but things are different after the recent rains. The question is: “How would they continue to live from there on?”

According to the latest revelations, the death toll has touched the 77 mark – which is yet increasing – excluding the non-reported cases – whereas the rainwaters have caused hefty fatalities to the homes and farms of people. The farmers complain that all they had looked forward to eat in the coming next months was the sum of the date season which too got ruined in the recent and unfinished rains. “If it continues to rain with the same pace,” said the farmers in great grief, “we would run short of food.”

Not only do many farmers think of the season only, but their homes – which are usually cottages – are also affected with the rainwaters. Many farmers, living near the rivers, were transferred to other safe locations by the local government bodies, but how come they afford to get back to their homes which would have been swept away by the rainwaters? Government may likely support them in terms of food supply – that too by the time they are in the safe locations of LG bodies – but they rarely receive anything to eat from the government when they go back to their old places. “We need to rebuild our huts for which we nearly take two to three days,” they said.

The torrential rains have reportedly caused damage to 730 houses, 416 livestock, 587 solar panels, 05 bridges, 57 electric polls, 08 dams and 01 road in 24 different areas of the province. The most affected areas are Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Kohlu and Loralai, while the Makoran division has faced damages to the farms and date season of the people. The Hoshab dam, on July 12, got collapsed resulting in the waster turning to the Mirani dam which is already at the verge of being filled. PDMA’s report revealed that Mirani dam of Kech could only accommodate 244 feet water which was filled with 243.56 feet. With such intensity of water rushing to Mirani dam, the waters can surpass and drown away areas of Dasht.

The chart by PDMA Balochistan further showed that most dams in Balochistan have almost filled up, which can surpass and cause more losses to the nearby populations. Hub dam can carry in 350 feet water whereas the level of water in the dam thus far is 337.03 feet; water has reached to 51m out of 54m in Shadi Kaur dam of district Gwadar; same is the case with Sabkzai dam Zhob, Sawar dam Gwadar, Akara dam Gwadar, Nari, Lehri and Thali rivers of Sibi where the waters can surpass the dams.

Balochistan has already suffered from various challenges. The rains have further enhanced the worries of the Baloch masses. The government, as usual, has failed to take subsequent actions to cease the injuries being continuously caused to the people. The government, especially now when the general elections are around the corner, need to direct the local bodies in every district to visit the affected regions and facilitate the people to every possible extent. The federal government also needs to come into action to protect the province from more damages. That can be a source for the governments to end grievances of Baloch towards the state governments to some extent.