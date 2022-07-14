ACE summons Sh Rashid in corruption case

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday summoned former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for interrogation on July 15.

According to an ACE official, Sheikh has been summoned for interrogation into embezzlement of millions of rupees in payment of government fees.

According to the official, corruption has been reported in the sale of land situated in a housing society in the federal capital, says a news report. Rashid has been directed to appear before the ACE with the record and documents of the sale of land. Moreover, the ACE has also summoned the members of the management of the housing society.