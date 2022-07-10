Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, July 10, 2022


Dollar and euro are ‘practically’ at the same price internationally

Monitoring Desk

The dollar and the euro are “practically” at the same price internationally, in the face of fears of a recession in European markets and the war between Russia and Ukraine. This Friday the euro collapsed and was quoted at $1.01, this being the closest figure to the dollar for 20 years. International experts predict that in a matter of days both currencies will reach parity. The Euro will continue to approach parity unless the ECB adopts a shock measure, such as a 0.50 percentage point hike” in its main interest rate, estimated Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at SwissQuote. The dollar is further boosted by a more aggressive monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).”Growing fears of a recession send the euro lower, while the dollar rises on bets that the Fed will maintain its rate hikes aggressively to curb inflation,” City Index expert Fiona Cincotta told AFP.

