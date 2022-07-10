Mohsin Naveed Ranjha pays homage to Radio Pakistan with Eidul Azha 2022 collection

With Eidul Azha right around the corner, Eid collections have been making waves across social media. With everyone putting their best foot forward, the public sure has a difficult time choosing the perfect outfits to don over the Eid festivities. While we browse through the multitude of collections hitting the stores, the haute-couture designer, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s latest ‘Radio Pakistan’ Collection has definitely caught our attention.

The Eid collection pays homage to Radio Pakistan and the honourable service that it has provided the country with. It has been shot at the vintage location giving you all the right feels and gives you a sneak peek about where all the magic happened! From the models looking like the gorgeous ladies from the 60’s to the beautiful vintage location, the Radio Pakistan Collection is a one-of-a-kind ensemble that reflects the glorious years that the Radio has spent spreading happiness and hope in every Pakistani household.

The collection features a dreamy color palette with pastel hues and uses traditional block prints, embellishments and fine embroidery on gorgeous Silks, Karandi and Cotton Net. The outfits are perfect to wear in the sweltering summer months and are a reminder of all the grace and glamour of the bygone era. Each outfit is named after a prominent presenter and singer.

“Continuing in our tradition of showcasing local heritage, our latest collection takes our patrons to glorious rooms of Pakistan Radio building in Lahore. Each piece has been markedly given the names of prominent Radio presenters and singers. We have tried our best to bring the highest quality light breezy fabrics and chosen a color palette guided by the nuances of the season so that our customers can enjoy looking magnificent even in the hot weather.”

The iconic collection has been receiving praises from all across the globe and was also featured in Vogue! Here’s what the designer had to say about Radio Pakistan and the iconic architecture that the building is known for.

“The iconic architecture of this building play’s backdrop to our latest collection titled Radio Pakistan. As a brand that makes a living by producing traditional and rather festive fashion we have overtime photographed people in palaces and streets in the region. We see this campaign celebrating Pakistan in a lot of ways. The cross-pollination of Radio Pakistan’s illustrious history from 1940s till now, the iconic architecture of its building with our MNR signature was very thrilling for me.”

The designer has a beautiful outlook for Pakistan and believes that all parts of the country, its people and its colors are beautiful

Apart from Radio Pakistan paying homage and highlighting Pakistani heritage, the latest collection has broken the norms in the Pakistani fashion industry. The DVC and campaign shoot features models Riaz and Javeria, MNR has shown inclusivity and has broken beauty norms by showing us that a darker skin tone or a person with vitiligo can also be part of a high-end designers’ campaign.