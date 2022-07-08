COVID-19: Pakistan logs 693 new cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

According to statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Friday morning, Pakistan has reported another 693 coronavirus infections and no deaths in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan remained at 30,413 while the total number of infections increased to 1,541,645 after the addition of 693 new cases.

In the last 24 hours (Thursday), 21,137 tests were performed across Pakistan, with a positivity rate of 3.28 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 165.

COVID-19 Statistics 08 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,137

Positive Cases: 693

Positivity %: 3.28%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 165 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 8, 2022

441 cases were reported in Sindh, followed by 142 in Punjab and 45 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another 379 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan in the last 24 hours (Thursday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,501,886. The total number of active cases in the country was 9,346 as of Friday.

As many as 584,802 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 509,269 in Punjab, 220,253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,513 in Islamabad, 35,611 in Balochistan, 43,428 in Azad Kashmir and 11,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 13,579 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,122 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,026 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.