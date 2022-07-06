Govt to not influence by PTI chairman threats

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday categorically said that the government would not be influenced by the threats of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Citing reference to a recent video of Imran Khan, in which the PTI Chairman claimed that they were being harassed, teased or pushed to the wall, the minister said whether any false cases were registered against him “(Imran) or he was put in Kot Lakhpat Jail or provision of medicines were stopped to him.

Addressing a press conference, he said the previous regime had taken all shameful actions against their political opponents and critics and lodged baseless cases against them during their three and half years rule.

Mere asking questions about corruption, embezzlement of Rs 50 billion public money, Rs 5 billion assets, transferring 458 kanal lands in the name of Bushra Bibi and acquiring 240 kanal land in name of Farah Gogi at Banigala came under harassment, he questioned.

He said the PTI chief should also inform the nation about the 2014 sit-in and on whose instruction he held that prolonged gathering.

The minister said that only an inquiry has been started into alleged corruption cases of the former government.

No response has been received in ‘Tosha Khana’ embarrassment of Rs 50 billion in public money and Rs 5 billion assets cases so far from Imran Khan, the minister posed another question.

Sana Ullah said that Imran Khan should also tell the nation about drugs worth Rs 150 million which were claimed to be seized from my possession.

Referring to a drug case against him, he urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the incident and probe the issue. If I was found involve in any such activity, the court award me capital punishment, he said.

However, he said if he was not involved in the drug case then the culprits behind this heinous crime should be given at least life imprisonment.

Whether Imran Khan wanted power or NRO, the minister questioned.

Replying to a question, he said the dialogue process with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) would be taken forward under the supervision of parliament.

He said the military leadership gave a comprehensive briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

It was decided to set up a committee comprising government officials and representatives of political parties to look into the matter with political consensus.

He said the parliament would decide to accept or reject any outcome in that regard.

To another question, he said PTI has been exposed for opposing the people-welfare plan of Punjab government for provision of free electricity to consumers upto 100 units. He said elections were being held in a few districts while the relief was for the entire province.